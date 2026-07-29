Help me stay in school

I grew up believing that education would change my life and help my family escape hardship. Every day, I went to school with hope in my heart, even when life around me was difficult. My parents worked hard, but there were times when we could barely afford school fees, books, uniforms, or transportation. Many mornings, I walked to school worried that I might be sent home because of unpaid fees.

Despite these struggles, I never stopped trying. I studied late at night with little light and often balanced school with responsibilities at home. Watching my classmates continue their education easily while I struggled financially was painful. There were moments I felt discouraged and afraid that my dreams would end because of poverty, not lack of ability.

One of the hardest moments in my educational journey was realizing that I might miss opportunities simply because my family could not afford them. I have always dreamed of pursuing higher education and building a better future, but financial challenges continue to stand in my way. Still, I remain determined to succeed because education is not just my dream — it is my hope for changing my family’s future and helping others in my community someday.

Even through sadness and hardship, I continue to believe that with support and opportunity, I can achieve my goals and prove that difficult circumstances should never define a person’s future.