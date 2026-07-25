Help me stay in nursing home rehabilitation

I am Skyler. I had my leg amputated on September 30, 2025 and came to Marion valley post acute to recover. Medicare paid for 100 days, and then I stayed two months longer and accrued a bill of over $2000. I am on disability and have other responsibilities to pay for so I got behind on payments. I went home on March 22, but three weeks after being home, I fell and broke my femur due to the house not being set up for disabled, so I came backk of But the condition was, I pay $500 right away and every month until the bill is paid off. Trouble is, I have groceries and cat food to buy and can't spend all but $75 on living here. I need to stay here so I don't break any more bones. My house has walls that are too narrow, and the bathroom is too. Case in point: I tried to take a shower and fell my on my leg because the room is too small to fit my rollator all the way. I had to grab the sink and scoot to the tub about two feet and my hand slipped and I went down, broke my femur behind the patella. It costs about two grand pet month and I just don't have it available, but I need to stay here longer. Anything you can give will help me reach my goal. Please, thank you, and God bless.