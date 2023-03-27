Help Me Stay in My Home During a Health Crisis

I never imagined I would be asking people I don’t know for help. But circumstances have brought me to a place where I need to reach beyond my own circle.

Last year, I was diagnosed with leukemia. I am currently on a “watch and wait” plan, meaning I am being closely monitored rather than receiving active treatment. I am also dealing with serious heart problems. Managing these health challenges while continuing to support myself has been physically, emotionally, and financially difficult.

I am self-employed and have been working hard to maintain my livelihood and rebuild my financial stability. But right now, my greatest concern is keeping my home.

Losing my home while dealing with these health issues would be devastating. I’m raising $25,000 to help cover rent, utilities, food, transportation, and other essential living expenses while I work toward becoming financially stable again.

I’ve reached out to many of the traditional assistance resources available in my community. Some don’t currently have funding available, while others require circumstances such as an active eviction proceeding before assistance is possible. I’ve also reached out to people and communities close to me.

I don’t want to keep asking the same friends and family members for help. So I’m reaching beyond my immediate circle and asking people I may never meet to consider helping me through this difficult period.

I’m not asking for someone else to support me indefinitely. I’m asking for a bridge — enough stability to keep my home while I continue working, manage my health, and rebuild my financial footing.

If you can contribute $25, $50, $100, or whatever is comfortable for you, every contribution will help. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this campaign with someone outside your own circle may be just as valuable.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for whatever help you’re able to offer, and for helping me stay safely housed while I work my way through this chapter.

I’m still working. I’m still moving forward. I just need some help staying on solid ground while I do it.



