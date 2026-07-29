Help me stay in my Home

Hi brothers and sisters, not sure where to start. The past 2.5 years of my life have been challenging. I lived in NY for all my adult life, and 2.5 years ago, I felt a strong pull from the Lord to move to Texas. I was blessed to buy a house here, few months after I moved, my life got turned upside down. I lost ) material possessions, relationships) including my job, but I also gained everything, which is my relationship with our Lord Jesus. During this time, I was able to spend time with him, with his word. The transformation in me, the joy and peace are beyond anything I could imagine. I’m forever grateful to God.

During this time God had sustained me. I was blessed with some savings that helped me continue to pay my mortgage for 10 months and other bills. While looking for a job. The mortgage company, by the grace of God gave me a forbearance program where they allowed me to miss payments without penalties 1 year.





By the grace of God, I found a job in January of this year. However the mortgage company required that I pay all the past due balance including all interest at once, $80,000 or I could lose the house. It would take me some times to pay them. But they want a lump sum. Selling it will not solve the issue, because the housing market is not great for sellers. In fact I’ll actually owe more money if I sell the house. My Savings has also depleted. I’ll have no where to go :-(





I know God is always there with me in my season of wilderness. I trust him. I’m thinking maybe this is what he will use to bless me? I’d appreciate prayers and help if anyone is led to do so. I also know there are a lot of people in my situation, or even worse. My situation is urgent and critical. Please help if you can. I love you all, and God bless