Help Me Stay in College and Graduate Next Spring

Hi everyone,

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask strangers for help, but right now I truly don’t know what else to do.

I am currently a college student trying to finish my career and obtain my Bachelor's degree in Spring next year. I have worked incredibly hard to get this far without giving up, and after years of financial issues, sacrifices, long nights, stress, and balancing responsibilities, I am finally close to the finish line.

Unfortunately, my family, which is only my mom and I, have gone through serious financial issues in every single semester at the time to pay tuition with our low income, forcing me to drop classes in past semesters, which led me to lose 2 academic years in total. We have had difficulties in the past to pay, but due the current economic inflation in the country greatly my courses' credits' cost, in addition to me being able to work only part-time, our situation has worsened exponentially, and we are no longer able to cover my tuition by ourselves.





As an international student, I do not qualify for FAFSA or many emergency aid programs, even with my outstanding academic performance. If I cannot make these payments, I may be forced to drop all my summer classes, which would delay my graduation and put years of effort and sacrifice at risk.

This situation has been emotionally overwhelming, since every semester I have the uncertainty if I'll be able to remain enrolled. I’ve been trying everything I can to solve this on our own before asking for help publicly. It is honestly very difficult for me to write this.

I am asking for help covering my tuition for these Summer, Fall and Spring semesters and their respective materials/lab resources so I can remain enrolled, continue my classes, and stay on track to graduate next Spring 2027.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean more to me than I can express. Even sharing this page with others that you know that like to help would help tremendously.

Thank you for reading my story, for your kindness and generosity, and for giving me hope during one of the hardest moments of my academic journey and my life.





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