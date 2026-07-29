Help Me Stay Housed

Hello, my name is Ryan.

Asking for help has never been easy for me. I’ve always believed in working hard and taking care of myself, but life has changed dramatically over the past year.

Because of several serious medical conditions, I had to leave the career I loved. Losing my income has put me in a difficult position, and I’m now facing the possibility of losing my housing while I work to rebuild my life.

I want everyone who reads this to know that I’m not giving up or waiting for someone else to solve my problems. Every day I’m working with a housing navigator, Legal Aid, medical providers, and local assistance programs to find stable housing. I’m also applying for jobs that fit my health limitations so I can become financially independent again.

I’m simply asking for a little help to get through this difficult chapter.

Your donation will help cover temporary housing, moving expenses, storage, transportation, food, medications, and other essential living costs while I get back on my feet.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or on social media would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you can offer. Every donation and every share brings me one step closer to stability and a fresh start.

With gratitude,

Ryan

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”



