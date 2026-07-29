Help Me Stay Housed While I Get Back on My Feet

Hello everyone,





I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but I am facing a difficult situation and could use some support.

About three and a half months ago, I unexpectedly lost my job. Since then, I have been actively searching for employment and doing everything I could to stay afloat financially while covering my basic living expenses.

I’m grateful to share that I have recently secured a new job and am excited to begin rebuilding my financial stability. Unfortunately, because I am still in the transition period between starting work and receiving my first paycheck, I am unable to cover my rent in time this month.

I am seeking to raise $1,000 to help pay my rent and avoid the risk of eviction while I wait for my payroll to begin. This assistance would provide me with the breathing room I need to get through this temporary gap and focus on succeeding in my new position.

Any contribution, no matter the size, would mean more than I can express. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a tremendous help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide during this challenging time.





With gratitude,

Samantha