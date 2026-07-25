Help Me Stay Housed While I Finish School

My name is Jessica, and I’m asking for help during one of the most difficult times of my life.

I’m currently a full-time college student working hard to build a better future. Until recently, my boyfriend of seven years was the primary provider for our household. Unexpectedly, he was arrested and is currently in jail while his legal case is being resolved. Overnight, our entire financial situation changed.

As a result, we lost our home. After exhausting every resource I had, I was fortunate enough to move into a small one-bedroom apartment, but now I’m struggling to keep it. Without help, I’m at risk of becoming homeless and losing the only stable place I have left.

I also have two dogs who mean the world to me. They are my family, and they’ve been my source of comfort through everything that’s happened. My greatest fear is losing my home and not being able to keep them safe with me.

I’m asking for $6,000, which would allow me to cover a couple of months of rent while I finish school and get back on my feet, as well as purchase a dependable, inexpensive used vehicle. I currently live in Phoenix, Arizona, where the extreme summer heat makes it incredibly difficult to walk long distances to job interviews or work. Having reliable transportation would give me a real chance to find stable employment, become self-sufficient again, and prevent this temporary hardship from becoming a long-term crisis.

I’m not looking for a handout—I’m looking for the opportunity to rebuild my life. I’m committed to finishing my education, finding stable employment, and creating a better future for myself and my little family.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head and helping me purchase affordable transportation so I can get to work and school. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, or social media would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and support give me hope during one of the hardest chapters of my life. No act of kindness is too small, and I will be forever grateful for any help you can provide.



