Help Me Stay Housed

Hello everyone,

My name is Jeremy, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

I’m currently trying to raise $695 to cover my rent and stay financially afloat during an incredibly difficult season of life.

Over the past several months, I’ve been rebuilding my life after a painful separation and divorce process while also working through personal challenges and trying to get back on solid ground. I’ve done everything I know to do before asking for help.

I’m working as much as I can, DoorDashing whenever I’m able. I’ve searched Craigslist and Facebook for odd jobs, contacted 2-1-1, and reached out to local churches and assistance programs. Unfortunately, I’ve either been turned away, placed on waiting lists, or the resources have already been exhausted.

I’m not looking for a handout without effort. If you know me, you know I’m willing to work. I can clean, cook, cut grass, help with moving, run errands, provide companionship or home health assistance, and do general labor. If you have work available, I would be grateful for the opportunity to earn it.

If you’re able to contribute financially, no matter how small the amount, it would help me reach my goal of $695 and keep a roof over my head. If you’re not in a position to give, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser or praying for me would mean just as much.

This season has humbled me, but I haven’t given up. I’m committed to continuing to work, rebuild my life, and eventually be in a position to help someone else who finds themselves where I am today.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Every donation, every share, and every encouraging word truly makes a difference.

With gratitude,

Jeremy



