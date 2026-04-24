Help Me Stay Afloat While Supporting my Daughter





Hello, my name is Jess.

This is difficult for me to ask, but I'm reaching out because I am struggling to keep up with rent and essential bills while raising my daughter on a single income.

I work full-time, 40 hours a week, and I take pride in supporting my family. I work in advertising and administrative support for a local newspaper, and I have been actively looking for additional ways to increase my income. Despite working full-time, the rising cost of living has made it increasingly difficult to stay ahead.

I have full custody of my daughter and receive no financial assistance from her father. Every month I do my best to cover rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and all of the expenses that come with raising a child.

My major monthly expenses include:

Rent: $1,500 Car payment: $360 Car insurance: $150 Utilities, groceries, gas, and other household expenses

I'm not asking for a luxury or anything beyond basic needs. I'm simply trying to keep a roof over our heads, stay current on bills, and provide stability for my daughter while I work toward improving our financial situation.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would help tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, encouragement, or kindness you can offer. It means more than you know.

With gratitude,

Jess