Help Me Stay Afloat While I Get Back on My Feet

Hi, my name is Trésor. I'm reaching out because I've found myself in a situation I never expected.





I was recently lost my job, and although I disagree with how things ended, I'm choosing to focus on moving forward instead of looking back. Since then, I've been applying every day for Quality Assurance, Customer Support, and Risk roles, fields I have experience in. I have applications in progress and am waiting to hear back from several employers. Right now, my biggest challenge is time. I'm trying to raise $545, which covers one month's rent and basic groceries while I continue my job search. That breathing room would let me focus on interviews and applications instead of constantly worrying about whether I'll have a roof over my head next month.





Any amount raised beyond my goal won't be taken for granted, it will simply buy me a bit more time to secure employment. If you're able to donate, no matter how small, it would make a real difference. Every bit gets me closer to goal, and if you're not in a position to give, sharing this with others or if you know someone whose hiring for remote jobs let me know it would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. I truly appreciate it.