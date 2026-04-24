Help Me Stay Afloat While I Continue My Job Search

Hello,

My name is Eva, and I am reaching out during a very difficult period in my life.

Over the past several months, I have been actively searching for stable work while taking on different opportunities whenever I can. Despite my efforts, I have reached a point where I am struggling to cover basic necessities.

At the moment, I am facing overdue rent and a shortage of food. I have done my best to manage with the resources available to me, but I am now in a position where I need help to get through this difficult season.

I am not giving up. I continue to apply for jobs, particularly virtual assistant and remote opportunities, and I am committed to becoming financially stable again. This fundraiser is not a long-term solution but rather a temporary lifeline to help me cover essential expenses while I continue my search for work.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go toward:

Rent and housing expenses Food and basic daily necessities Transportation and internet costs related to job applications

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.

With gratitude,

Eva