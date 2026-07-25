Help Me Stay Afloat While I Await Eye Surgery

Hello, my name is Tara, and I'm reaching out because I need help during one of the most difficult times in my life.

I am a disabled Air Force veteran who recently lost my job because my vision has deteriorated to the point that I can no longer safely perform my work. My doctors have determined that I need eye surgery, but until I can have the procedure and recover, I am unable to earn the income I relied on to support myself.

Like many people, I lived paycheck to paycheck. Losing my job has left me struggling to pay my rent, utilities, insurance, groceries, and other essential bills. Every day has become a challenge as I try to stretch the little money I have while waiting for treatment that I hope will allow me to return to work.

Asking for help is not easy. I've always believed in working hard and supporting myself, but right now I need a helping hand to get through this temporary crisis. My goal is to raise $15,000 to help cover my essential living expenses while I focus on my health and recovery.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head, paying my monthly bills, and allowing me to concentrate on getting the medical care I need. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide. I am incredibly grateful for your generosity and hope to be back on my feet and working again as soon as my vision is restored.