Help Me Stay Afloat & Survive

i’m writing this with trembling hands and a heart that’s tired but still believes in grace. life has brought me to a place where i can’t do it alone anymore. i’m struggling to pay my light bill, put food on the table, and cover the basics that keep me going. every day feels like a test of faith, and some days i don’t know if i’ll pass.

i never wanted to ask for help like this, but i’ve learned that sometimes humility is the only way forward. pride doesn’t pay bills, and hunger doesn’t wait. i’m barely holding on, and i’m scared of the dark — both the kind that comes when the lights go out, and the kind that creeps in when you don’t know where your next meal is coming from.

i believe in miracles, but i also believe they sometimes come through the hands of kind people. if you’re able to give even a little, it would feel like a prayer answered. if you can’t donate, sharing this with someone who might be able to help would mean just as much. i’m so grateful for every person who reads this and considers helping. your support would lift my spirit and help me keep my faith alive.

thank you for your time, your kindness, and your compassion. i’m truly grateful for every bit of help, and i will never forget your generosity.



