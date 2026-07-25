Help Me Stay Afloat During a Difficult Time

Hello,





I am reaching out because I'm facing a very challenging period and need support to get back on my feet. Due to unexpected financial difficulties, I am struggling to keep up with essential household bills while also covering my UK immigration fees.

I am doing everything I can to improve my situation through work and job applications, but the immediate costs have become overwhelming. Missing these payments could have serious consequences for my housing stability and immigration status.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly towards:

Rent and essential household bills Utility payments UK immigration and visa-related fees

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity will make a real difference during this difficult time.





With gratitude.