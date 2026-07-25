Help Me Stay Afloat: A Plea to Save My Family

My name is Henry, and writing these words is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.

I have always believed that no matter how difficult life becomes, hard work, integrity, and faith would eventually see me through. For years, that belief carried me. Today, I find myself in a place I never imagined I would be—a place where I must ask strangers for help because I have exhausted every other option.

I am currently pursuing my Master's degree in Russia on a scholarship. When I accepted the scholarship, I did so with great hope because it came with the promise of employment alongside my studies. That opportunity made it possible for me to dream not only of advancing my education but also of building a better future for my family.

Unfortunately, after arriving, the promised job never materialized.

Instead of giving up, I searched for work until I secured a position at a call center. I worked 12-hour shifts, often as many as 24 days every month. I poured everything I had into that job. I wanted to prove myself, and I did.

My performance consistently exceeded expectations. During one evaluation, my efficiency rating reached 17.5 out of a target of 9. My supervisors were so impressed that they worried I was pushing myself toward burnout and encouraged me to take paid days off. I was eventually promoted and received a salary increase.

For the first time in my life, everything seemed to be falling into place.

On January 18, 2025, I married the love of my life.

She has always believed in me and stood beside me through every challenge. While she attended law school, I worked tirelessly to support her education, pay our bills, and continue helping my aging parents and my three younger siblings back home in Nigeria. As the firstborn, I have always carried the responsibility of caring for my family, and I embraced that responsibility with pride.

Life was not luxurious, but it was stable.

We had hope.

Before my wife completed law school, I spoke with my manager about the possibility of her joining the company after moving to Russia. My supervisors appreciated my work, and everything suggested that the opportunity would be available.

We genuinely believed we had our future planned.

Then everything changed.

When my wife was preparing to relocate to Russia after graduating, she was terrified of traveling alone because she suffers from a severe fear of enclosed spaces. Against the advice of many people—and despite knowing it could affect my work—I returned to Nigeria so I could accompany her back to Russia safely.

I stayed only about ten days because I knew I needed to return to work as quickly as possible.

While I was away, everything changed.

The manager who had supported me was transferred to another division.

The department where I had just been promoted was dissolved as part of the company's cost-cutting measures.

The opportunity for my wife to work there disappeared overnight.

Almost immediately, my work schedule was reduced from around 24 shifts each month to only about 15. Most of those shifts were reassigned to mornings, which paid significantly less than the hours I had previously relied upon.

My income dropped dramatically.

The responsibilities, however, did not.

Rent still had to be paid.

Food still had to be bought.

My studies still had to continue.

My wife still needed support while trying to establish herself in a new country.

My parents in Nigeria still depended on me.

My younger siblings still looked up to me.

Then another painful blow came.

Back home in Nnewi, Anambra State, my mother's small business—which had been one of the few ways she supported herself—was severely affected by government road construction. She has been forced to relocate her trading spot twice, and each move has made it harder for her to earn enough to survive.

Today, the people I have spent my life trying to protect are themselves struggling.

The hardest part of all of this has not been my own suffering.

It has been watching my wife carry this burden beside me.

She has never complained.

She has remained my greatest source of strength, encouragement, and hope.

But I can see the exhaustion in her eyes.

This is not the life I dreamed of giving her.

Every day I wake up asking myself how I can fix everything.

Every night I go to sleep wondering whether tomorrow will finally bring the breakthrough we have prayed for.

Right now, I am facing the biggest obstacle of my life.

To remain legally in Russia and continue my education, I urgently need to renew my immigration documents and visas before the end of August 2026.

The total cost is approximately ₦4,000,000.

This amount covers the documentation and visa-related expenses necessary for me to remain in the country legally and continue pursuing the education that I have sacrificed so much to obtain.

Returning to Nigeria is not a realistic solution.

The cost of returning home under these circumstances would be even greater, and it would bring an abrupt end to the education and opportunities I have worked so hard to build. It would also leave my wife and me starting over with very little.

I have never imagined that I would one day ask the public for financial help.

If hard work alone could solve this problem, I would gladly work every waking hour.

If determination alone were enough, I would already be through this storm.

But despite working as hard as I possibly could, circumstances beyond my control changed everything.

Today, I am simply asking for a chance.

A chance to remain in school.

A chance to keep my legal status.

A chance to continue building a future for my wife.

A chance to continue supporting my parents and siblings.

Most importantly, a chance not to lose everything we have spent years building.

If you are able to contribute—no matter how small your donation may seem—you will be helping us preserve hope during the darkest season of our lives.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more than words can express.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Thank you for your kindness.

Thank you for your prayers.

Thank you for giving my family hope when we need it most.

May God richly bless every person who chooses to stand with us during this difficult time.