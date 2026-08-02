Help Me Start Nursing College This September

My name is Ameka Forbes, and today I am humbly asking for your help.





I have always dreamed of becoming a nurse. My goal is to attend college for nursing so that I can build a better future for myself and dedicate my life to caring for others. This opportunity means everything to me, but right now I am facing a financial obstacle that I cannot overcome on my own.





I need to raise approximately US$5,000 to cover my college tuition, fees, and other required educational expenses. Classes begin at the end of August and into September, and time is running out. Without this financial support, I may have to delay my education and put my dream of becoming a nurse on hold.





I am asking from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and support. If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, you will be helping me take an important step toward completing my nursing education. Every dollar brings me closer to my goal, and every gift gives me hope.





If you are unable to donate, I would be truly grateful if you could share my GiveSendGo fundraiser with your family, friends, coworkers, and community. Sharing my story could help it reach someone who is able to help.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more to me than words can express. I am holding on to hope that, with your support, I will be able to start college on time and continue working toward my dream of becoming a nurse.





Thank you for believing in me.





With sincere gratitude,





Ameka Forbes