Help Me Start My Streaming Journey

Hi, my name is Mike, and I'm a young aspiring content creator with a dream of building a streaming channel where I can create fun, positive gaming content and connect with people from around the world.

Right now, I don't have the equipment I need to get started. I'm trying to raise funds for a reliable phone and other basic tools that will help me create videos, stream consistently, and continue learning while balancing my education.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward the equipment and resources I need to begin this journey. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my dream. Your kindness and support can help me take my first steps toward building a better future.