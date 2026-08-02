Help Me Start My Practical Nursing Education

I have been accepted into a Practical Nursing program and this opportunity means everything to me. Becoming an LPN would give me the chance to build a more stable future, become financially independent, and eventually use my career to care for and help others.





I have worked hard to get to this point and completed all the requirements needed. Right now, I am struggling to come up with the tuition money I need to begin my program. I am doing everything I can to contribute toward my education myself, including working and looking for additional employment, but I have reached a point where I need help.





I am not asking because I don't want to work for my future. I have been working toward this opportunity, and your support would mean so much to me as I take this important step toward my career in nursing. Thank you for standing with me.