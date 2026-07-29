Help me start my own father son dirt work company

Hello, my name is Brandon. I'm 34 years old and have 3 wonderful boys who call me dad. I'm trying to raise money to help me start my own excavation/dirt works business so maybe I can give these 3 the life I never had growing up and show them that anything is possible. All donations will go towards the equipment to get started a mini excavator with a few different attachments for multiple types of work and a better trailer for the machinery. looking to be financially independent and try to create a generational wealth for my family for years to come. Hopefully, one day, I can hand down the business to the three of them and leave a better family legacy than what was left for me. my wife of 8 years very recently decided she wanted a divorce wich has been taxing on us to say the least. i want them to see that dad never gave up and they could do good things with their lives as well, and install and good hard working moral ethic in them early so they can pass that on to their own children one day. I will be giving 10 percent of all donations back to give send go.