Help Me Start My Married Life

Hello everyone,

My name is Jamil, and I am reaching out with humility because I am facing a difficult financial situation.

My wedding is approaching, and despite doing everything I can, I am struggling to cover the remaining costs. I have managed to prepare part of our new home, but there are still essential household items we need before we can begin our life together.

I am also trying to afford a simple wedding and cover basic personal expenses before the big day. I am not asking for luxury or an extravagant celebration—only for help with the essentials so my wife and I can begin our married life with dignity.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward:

Essential household items for our apartment. Remaining wedding expenses. Basic necessities as we begin our new life together.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for reading my story and for any kindness or support you can offer. Your generosity will make a real difference in helping us start this new chapter of our lives.





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مرحبًا

اسمي جميل، وأكتب هذه الرسالة بكل تواضع لأنني أمر بظروف مادية صعبة.

موعد زفافي أصبح قريبًا، ورغم أنني بذلت كل ما في وسعي، ما زلت أعاني من صعوبة في تغطية التكاليف المتبقية. تمكنت من تجهيز جزء من شقتنا، لكن ما زالت هناك احتياجات أساسية تنقصنا قبل أن نبدأ حياتنا معًا.

كما أنني أحاول توفير تكاليف حفل زفاف بسيط، بالإضافة إلى بعض الاحتياجات الشخصية الأساسية قبل يوم الزفاف. أنا لا أبحث عن الرفاهية أو حفل فاخر، وإنما أطلب المساعدة فقط لتوفير الأساسيات حتى أبدأ أنا وزوجتي حياتنا بكرامة واستقرار.

سيُستخدم أي تبرع يصلني في:

شراء المستلزمات الأساسية المتبقية للشقة. تغطية ما تبقى من مصاريف الزفاف. توفير الاحتياجات الأساسية اللازمة لبداية حياتنا الزوجية.

وإذا لم تتمكن من التبرع، فإن مشاركة حملتي مع الآخرين ستكون دعمًا كبيرًا بالنسبة لي.

شكرًا لكل من قرأ قصتي، ولكل من يقدم أي نوع من المساعدة أو الدعم. عطاؤكم سيكون له أثر حقيقي في مساعدتنا على بدء هذا الفصل الجديد من حي



