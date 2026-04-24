Help me start my Freelancing business

Help Me Build and Grow Matty Enterprise





Hello,





My name is Habeeb, and I am the CEO of Matty Enterprise, a growing digital solutions company dedicated to helping businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations succeed online. We currently have a team of 20 talented professionals working together to provide high-quality digital services to clients worldwide.





As we continue building and expanding our business, we are seeking financial support, partnerships, and opportunities from individuals, organizations, and business owners who believe in innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.





Your support will help us invest in advanced tools, business development, marketing, staff training, technology infrastructure, and client acquisition, enabling us to create more jobs and deliver even better services to businesses around the world.





Services We Offer





✅ Website Development, Design, Redesign, Customization & Migration





✅ Shopify, WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, Webflow, GoHighLevel and other CMS Solutions





✅ Digital Marketing, SEO, AEO & GEO Optimization





✅ Google Ads, Meta Ads, Social Media Marketing & Promotion





✅ Payment Gateway Integration (Stripe, PayPal, Wise, MasterCard, SHOP and more)





✅ CRM Automation, AI Automation & Business Process Automation





✅ Mobile App Development & Game Development





✅ Crowdfunding Website & Campaign Creation





✅ E-commerce Store Development & Product Listings





✅ Content Creation, Video Production & AI Commercial Videos





✅ Email Marketing & Newsletter Design





✅ Virtual Assistant & Project Management Services





✅ Website Maintenance, Security Fixes & Technical Support





And many more professional digital services.





Why Support Us?





Your contribution will help us:





• Expand our operations and reach more clients globally





• Create employment opportunities for skilled professionals





• Invest in cutting-edge technology and business tools





• Deliver affordable and reliable digital solutions to businesses of all sizes





• Build a stronger and more impactful digital agency





If you would like to support our mission or hire our services, please visit our website:





Website: https://mattyenterprise.lovable.app





You can also contact us directly:





Email: matty.enterprise00@gmail.com





Phone/WhatsApp: +2348156433701





Every contribution, referral, partnership, or service order helps us move one step closer to achieving our vision.





Thank you for believing in Matty Enterprise and supporting our journey toward building a world-class digital solutions company.