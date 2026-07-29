Help me start my first grocery shop in Zimbabwe

Hi, my name is Takudzwa I live in Zimbabwe and for the last 2 years I’ve been helping my family run a small table selling basics like sugar, bread, and cooking oil by the roadside in Bulawayo





It’s helped us get by, but we’re limited by weather, space, and stock. People in my community walk long distances to get basic groceries because the nearest shop is 4km away and expensive. I want to change that.





My goal is to open a small grocery shop that sells affordable basics to 200+ families in my area. I’ve already found a small shop space for rent, and I’ve talked to local suppliers who will sell me stock at wholesale prices.





I’m asking for $8,000 to cover everything to get started:

- $1,500 for 3 months rent + deposit

- $2,000 for shelves, a fridge, and a counter

- $3,500 for the first stock of essentials

- $800 for licenses, utilities, and setup costs





Once open, the shop will create income for my family and employ 1-2 people from the community. I’ll post updates here every month with photos of the shop, stock, and how it’s helping local families.





I know $8,000 is a lot. Even $10 gets me closer, and if you can’t donate, sharing this with someone who cares about small businesses in Africa helps just as much.





Thank you for reading and for believing in small steps that change communities.



