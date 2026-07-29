Help me start my dream.

Hello, my name is Ty’Riell, and I’m a 16-year-old student from Tallahassee, Florida with a dream that she’s been working toward for years.

I’ve been accepted into the High School Conservatory Program at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), a professional performing arts training program that will allow me to study singing, acting, and stage performance at a higher level.





To me, this isn’t just a program. It’s a chance to grow into the artist I’ve been working hard to become.





I’m just a girl with a dream and a lot of determination, trying to take the next step toward a future in the performing arts. But right now, financial barriers are standing in the way of that opportunity.





The costs for tuition, housing, travel, and program expenses are more than I can manage on my own, and I’m asking for help to make this possible. The deadline is June 12,2026 for final tuition payments.









Funds raised will go directly toward:





* Tuition for the program

* Housing and meals

* Travel and related expenses





I understand that not everyone will be able to donate, and I truly appreciate any support whether that’s a contribution or simply sharing this page so more people can see it.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in a dream that I’m still building step by step.



