Help me start my business and get off the streets

Hello All I'm Mohammad Alnawas I'm a 27 Jordanian Palestinian i was living in Georgia for 4 years and I'm a desserts chef and also a fast food chef in 27th may of 2026 i went to Istanbul for Eid vacation and when i tried to go back to Tbilisi Georgia back to my life and work and family the government denied my entry though my all documents are good from work permit and work contract but they're making very strict rules for foreigners students and foreigners who work there they send me back to Istanbul and i don't have anybody here and i was living in the street from 31 of may until now i have no money and no job and i can't work here because my visa allow me to stay for 90 days for tourism only and it's so hard here to find a job and my family can't help me they're not rich I'm not asking for charity all i was asking for a chance to stand back on feet again to save enough money to build my dream business a cafe who make delicious desserts and drinks and delicious snacks I'm very good at my job and I'm a hard working man I don't drink or do drugs and all i want is to live a good life no more struggling no more falling down , i appreciate all your generosity and everything can help me to find a place to stay until i manage my situation and someday i omly eat small meal all day it breaks my heart to be doing this but you're my only last hope guys , i pray you all stay safe and never go through this .