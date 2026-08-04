Help Me Start at Howard This Fall

I start my semester at Howard in a few short weeks, but I don't have the funds available to pay my tuition. Over the last year, I spent 8 months unemployed, and my car was recently totaled when a woman ran a red light and hit me. None of this has kept me from being resilient and hitting my goal of starting school at Howard this fall. I'm working toward becoming a therapist, and your support would mean so much as I take this next step.