Help Me Start a T-Shirt Printing Business.

My name is Perry Afriyie, and I am from Hohoe in the Volta Region of Ghana. I am also an ordained pastor, having been ordained in October 2025. I am raising $2,500 to start a small T-shirt printing and branding business that can become a sustainable source of income for me while creating practical opportunities for unemployed young people in my community.

At the moment, I am struggling financially and have no stable employment. I have ideas and the willingness to work, but I lack the equipment and capital needed to turn those ideas into a functioning business. I have experienced the frustration of being unable to provide for myself and constantly having people laugh at my situation. I do not want to remain in this position. I want to build something productive with my skills, determination, and faith.

My goal is not simply to receive financial help. I want to use this opportunity to build a business that can generate income through custom T-shirt printing, church and event shirts, school and organization branding, company workwear, promotional products, and other printing services.

An important part of this vision is helping unemployed youth in Hohoe. Once the business is established, I want to provide practical training in T-shirt printing, graphic design, branding, and basic entrepreneurship. Many young people have the willingness to work but lack access to equipment, training, and opportunities to gain practical experience.

The $2,500 raised will be used carefully for essential startup equipment and materials, including a heat press, computer, printer, T-shirts and transfer materials, cutting and finishing equipment, workspace setup, training materials, transportation, and other initial business expenses.

I understand that asking people to support a new business requires trust. That is why I want to be transparent about how every contribution is used. I will document the progress of the project, the equipment purchased, and the development of the business.

A contribution of any size can help. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, churches, businesses, and social media communities would also mean a great deal.

I am not asking for someone to simply solve my problems. I am asking for an opportunity to work, build a sustainable livelihood, and eventually help other young people find their own path.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting this project.

Perry Afriyie

Hohoe, Volta Region, Ghana

Email: perrycobby89@gmail.com

Contact: +233502770723

WhatsApp: +233 540 898 389