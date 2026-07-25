**Help me start a small project that will restore my hope**





Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.





I used to work and be self-reliant, but due to a back problem, I am no longer able to continue working. I am now going through difficult times that have affected me and my family.





I would like to raise money to help me **start a small agricultural project** through which I can work in a way that suits my health condition and regain my independence and self-reliance, instead of remaining dependent on assistance.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will be a step closer to achieving this dream and building a better future for myself and my family, God willing.





May God reward you for your support, and I ask God to bless your livelihoods and place your good deeds on the scale of your good works.