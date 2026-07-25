Help Me Start a Small Bakery in Kenya

I am raising funds to start a small bakery that will provide me with a stable source of income and help me support my family. The funds will be used to purchase baking equipment, initial ingredients, packaging materials, and cover startup costs. My goal is to build a sustainable business that will eventually create opportunities for others in my community. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to becoming financially independent.

Budget:

Baking equipment: $900 Initial ingredients: $500 Packaging and supplies: $300 Licenses, transport, and other startup costs: $300



