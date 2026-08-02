Help me start a Podcast for Christ!

Remembering and communing with our Lord Jesus isn’t only for Sundays. Yes we may go for bible study in our neighborhoods but to me, it’s NOT ENOUGH. Podcasts and talk shows should not only be about celebrities and their lifestyle. We should have streams dedicated to talking about the Kingdom of God. Reminding us that we are one with Christ. We leave in an Era of social media dominance and I believe it’s the best medium to preach about the body of Christ. I need financial support to setup a studio and get all the necessary equipment needed to start a livestream on Twitch and YouTube. God bless you as you support