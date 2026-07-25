Help Me Start a New Life and Support My Family

My name is Rami Mohamed Malek, and I live in Egypt.





I come from a poor family, and I carry the responsibility of supporting them as much as I can. Every day I work hard, but despite all my efforts, my income is simply not enough to build a stable future for myself or to provide the life my family deserves.





A full month of work earns me only about 8,000 Egyptian pounds, which is roughly 150 US dollars. After paying for basic living expenses, there is almost nothing left to save.





My dream is simple: I want the chance to move to a country where I can work hard, be treated with dignity, and build a better future for myself and my family. I am not looking for luxury. I am looking for opportunity, safety, and the ability to support the people who depend on me.





Unfortunately, the cost of immigration is far beyond what I can afford. Many immigration and visa processes require significant financial proof, and I have no realistic way to save that amount with my current income.





That is why I am asking for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to a new beginning. Your kindness would not only help me travel—it would give my family hope for a better future.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me. Your support means more than words can express.