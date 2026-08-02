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Help Me Stand Again; For My Family and My Health

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOzioma Nwankwo

Help Me Stand Again; For My Family and My Health

Hello Everyone, my name is Ozioma.


I’m writing this with a heavy heart, and with hope. This is the first time I’ve ever had to ask strangers for help. I never thought my life would come to this. I lost my dad in 2019 and then I lost my mum in 2023. I also lost my brother, and my last born sister. She was living with a disability, and we couldn’t afford the proper care she needed, that pain still sits with me every day. I am the first son and the eldest.

That means when things fall apart, the weight lands on me. I do have family, but most are also struggling just to survive. The few who would help with all their heart… simply don’t have it to give. Right now, life has pushed me to a corner and I need help with 3 things: my family, my health, and a way forward which is starting a business which I already planned.


1. My Health

I’m currently having health issues. A doctor told me I need to check my kidney, but I don’t have the money for the tests. I’m scared, but I’m trying to stay strong.


2. My Family

I want to be able to take care of the people depending on me. I don’t want to watch them suffer the way we did before.


3. A Business to Build My Future

This is why I’m asking for support under Business. If I can start a small business, I’ll have income to handle my health, feed my family, and pay my bills without begging again. I already have a plan for what I want to do. I just need the capital to start.


Things were not always like this. But life happened. And through it all, I made a vow to myself that I will never do anything illegal to make money. I will do it the right way, even if it’s hard. I’m asking you to stand with me. Any amount you give will go toward my medical tests, and starting the business that will change my life.


And I promise you this: I will post updates here so you can see how your help is being used. And when God blesses the work of my hands, I will also turn around and help someone else who is where I am today. Even if it’s just one person. That will make all of this worth it.


Thank you for reading. Thank you to everyone who gives, and even to those who just share this. You might be the reason my story changes.


With gratitude,

Ozioma

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