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Help Me Smile Again

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWhitney Dye

Fundraiser funds will be received by Whitney Dye

Help Me Smile Again

Asking for help has never come easily to me.

I’ve always been the person who tries to figure everything out on my own. I work hard, I take care of my family, and I do everything I can to put the people I love first. But today, I’m setting my pride aside because I simply can’t do this alone anymore.


I am trying to raise $6,000 for the dental treatment I desperately need. This isn’t about wanting a perfect smile or cosmetic dentistry. This is about restoring my health, my confidence, and my quality of life.

For years, my dental health has steadily declined. What started as something I thought I could manage has become something that affects me every single day. I live with constant embarrassment, discomfort, and anxiety. I wear a mask almost everywhere I go—not because I’m sick, but because I’m ashamed of my teeth. I avoid smiling, laughing, taking pictures, and sometimes even talking to people because I’m afraid they’ll notice. The emotional impact has been just as painful as the physical one. I’ve struggled with depression for years because of how I look and how I feel. There have been days when it has been hard to recognize the person looking back at me in the mirror. I miss feeling confident. I miss smiling without thinking about it. I miss feeling like myself. I know many people think dental problems are only about appearance, but poor oral health affects your entire body. It can make eating difficult, cause chronic pain, and contribute to other health problems. I can feel that happening, and I don’t want to wait until it becomes even worse. If you know me, you know my family is my world. I want my daughter to see her mom smiling again. I want to make memories without hiding behind a mask or covering my mouth. I want to be present in photos, celebrate milestones, and enjoy life instead of feeling like I have to hide from it. I’ve looked into every option I could find. My dental insurance covers only a small portion of the treatment, and after paying for everyday expenses and supporting my family, I simply cannot afford the remaining cost on my own.

That’s why I’m humbly asking for help.

Whether you’re able to donate $5, $25, or simply share my story with someone else, every act of kindness brings me one step closer to getting my health—and my smile—back. Your generosity isn’t just helping me pay for dental work. You’re helping restore my confidence, my mental well-being, and my hope for the future.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers, your encouragement, and your support. Every donation, every share, and every kind word means more than I can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in me.


With gratitude,

Whitney

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