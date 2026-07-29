Help Me Smile Again and Chase My Dream of Acting

My name is Brandon, and I am working tirelessly to pursue my dream of becoming a full-time actor and voice actor.





One of the biggest challenges I face is living with missing teeth. While I continue to audition and push forward, it has affected my confidence both on and off camera. I’ve explored payment plans and financial assistance programs, but unfortunately, I do not qualify, and the cost is beyond what I can currently afford.





We all know how expensive dental procedures can be, and that’s why I’m reaching out for help. Every little bit truly makes a difference. All funds raised will go directly toward making payments or providing a substantial down payment to begin the dental work needed to restore my smile.





I’m determined to keep chasing this dream, and your support would help me move forward with greater confidence and opportunity. Whether you donate or simply share this campaign, please know how grateful I am.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and belief in my journey.



