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Help me smile again!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlisa Celentano

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alisa Celentano

Help me smile again!

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but today I'm setting aside my pride and sharing my story.

For the past 22 years, my teeth have been slowly breaking and deteriorating. What started as a few dental issues has become a constant struggle. Over the years, I've had numerous teeth removed, and now I'm facing the reality that I need extensive dental work that is simply beyond what I can afford.

Growing up as a preacher's kid, dental insurance and regular dental care were luxuries our family didn't have. The dental problems I face today are the result of years of untreated issues and circumstances beyond my control.

As a parent, I always put my children first. I have three grown children and a nephew whom I adopted and raised as my own. Whenever there was money available, their needs came before mine. Whether it was braces, dental work, school expenses, or everyday necessities, I made sure they had what they needed. I don't regret those choices for a moment, but it meant that my own dental care was continually pushed aside.

Today, I work full-time in a professional setting. Every day, I find myself trying to hide my smile, covering my mouth when I speak, and feeling self-conscious about my missing teeth. It is embarrassing and has affected my confidence in ways that are difficult to explain. Something as simple as smiling in a photo, meeting new people, or speaking during a work meeting can cause anxiety.

I have researched every option available to make this as affordable as possible. The treatment would be performed through a dental teaching clinic, where experienced dentists supervise the work of advanced dental students. This option is significantly less expensive than a traditional dental practice, yet the total cost is still estimated to be around $40,000. Even with this reduced cost, the treatment remains far beyond my financial reach.

I am not asking for luxury or cosmetic perfection. I am simply hoping for the chance to smile without shame, eat comfortably, protect my long-term health, and regain the confidence that so many people take for granted.

If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If donating isn't possible, sharing my story would mean the world to me. Every contribution and every share helps bring me one step closer to restoring my smile and improving my quality of life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, encouragement, or kindness you can offer. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

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