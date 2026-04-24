Help Me Smile Again

Back in 2009 I was in a drinking and driving accident. Long story short, pronounced dead 3 times and revived twice. Make it to Ben Taub in Houston, thank God, and they stated saving my life. Removed part of my skull to reduce brain swelling stabilized me. Needed facial recognition surgery and for that they used my molars for bases for the wires to let my face heal, too many surgeries to list. But I showed tremendous recovery, maybe it was the "experimental procedure" they did. Still don't know if I had it or not. About a year and a half in neurological rehabilitation. TIRR is AWESOME! But slowly and surely my molars fell out. Which caused my teeth to move and crack. I just want to smile confident again...