Help me ship my tow truck so I can go to work

Hello everybody my name is Rob. I am desperately trying to get my tow truck shipped. I don't have enough money to get it shipped. I need it so I can go to work and start paying my bills .I have nowhere else to turn. if you can donate anything towards getting this thing home. So I can go back to work. I literally have no money left in my savings .within a month I will have nothing .I am desperate at this point .so please help me feel like a human again and get this thing shipped to me .so I can start making money and paying bills. before it becomes worse for me. thank you in advance for anybody that helps me .sincerely Rob