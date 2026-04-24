Help me share the Gospel at the Crusade

Hi this is Kavarie. I recently became a commissioned Evangelist with a global Evanglistic Ministry called Shake the Nation’s. I’m a graduate of the school for Evangelists there recently launched school for emerging evangelist, and people who want to be a witness and evangelism. This school is called Evangelist 360.I have the opportunity to go with Shake the nations to Guatemala and Peru this fall to do massive Gospel crusades in these countries and serve with them. Can you partner with me in Prayers and financially as I follow the call of God on my life being a Crusade Evangelist. Thank you! I pray God’s blessings upon you and your family.