Help Me Serve Through Social Work

My name is Satiyabaalan Saravanan (alias Kenneth) and I have been offered admission to the Master of Social Work program at the Adelaide University, Australia. I am raising $85,000 to support my tuition, living costs and study-related expenses for this journey.





This is not only an academic goal for me. It is deeply connected to my faith, my calling and the direction I believe God has placed before me. I did not always see myself this way. I was once agnostic, uncertain about faith and unsure about what my life was supposed to become. Over time, through prayer, struggle and surrender, I began drawing closer to Jesus Christ. During a season of confusion, I asked God to reveal whether social work was truly the path I was meant to walk. I had applied to several programs across Australia and Europe, including management programs that would have led me towards a more corporate and financially secure career. But the door that opened clearly was the Master of Social Work.





At first, I hesitated. Through my Bachelor of Social Work, I had already seen how emotionally demanding this profession can be. Social work is not glamorous. It asks you to witness pain, poverty, exclusion, injustice and human suffering up close. I wondered whether I had the strength for it. I even considered turning towards a management career, hoping for stability, comfort and a better-paying future.





But as people say, tell God your plans and He will laugh.





The more I prayed, the more I felt that this path was not accidental. I began to see social work not simply as a profession, but as a form of service. I remembered asking Jesus to make me more like Him, to give me a heart that could love, serve and stand beside people in their most difficult moments. Looking back, I believe this journey has been part of that answer. Being selected for the MSW feels like both an honour and a responsibility. It feels like an invitation to be formed into someone who can serve with compassion, humility and courage. I believe God has called me to use social work as a way of helping people, especially those facing structural injustice, marginalisation and vulnerability.





The financial burden is significant. The cost of studying abroad is far beyond what I can carry alone. Yet I do not want fear to be stronger than faith. I believe this challenge is also a test of trust, patience and surrender. While searching for scholarships and external support, I came across GiveSendGo unexpectedly. This happened while I had been praying about funding, and it strengthened my faith that God can open doors through people, community and generosity.





Your support will help me pursue the Master of Social Work at the University of Adelaide and prepare for a life of service. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go towards making this education possible.





The funds raised will support:

Tuition fees for the Master of Social Work Living expenses during the course Visa, health cover and study-related costs Books, academic resources and placement-related expenses Travel and settlement costs connected to beginning my studies in Australia

I want this fundraiser to be transparent and accountable. I will use the funds only for my education and essential living costs connected to the MSW. I also hope to keep supporters updated as I move through the process, from accepting my offer to beginning the program and entering field placements. Above all, I ask for your prayers. Please pray that I remain faithful, grounded and strong through this journey. Pray that I become a social worker who reflects Christ’s compassion, not only through words, but through action, service and love.





Thank you for reading my story, praying for me and supporting this calling.





With faith and gratitude,

Satiyabaalan Saravanan alias Kenneth