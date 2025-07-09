Help Me Serve on My First Mission Trip :Nicaragua

Help Me Serve on My First Mission Trip to Nicaragua

I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to go on my very first mission trip to Nicaragua. This is something I’m honored to have the chance to serve alongside an incredible team.





During this trip, we’ll be sharing the love of Jesus in practical ways by serving local families, helping build homes for those in need, and encouraging the communities we visit. My prayer is that I can be the hands and feet of Christ, showing His love through service, compassion, and kindness.





If you feel led to support me, I would be incredibly thankful. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps make this mission possible. And if you’re not able to give financially, I would deeply appreciate your prayers,for safe travels, open hearts, and that God would use this trip to impact the lives of everyone involved, including my own.





Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and being part of this journey.