Help Me Serve In Uganda: Mission Trip

This October, I have the opportunity to join a team from Action Church on a missions trip to Uganda. From October 5th to 15th, we will be distributing food, school supplies, Bibles, and educational books to communities who have been forgotten and overlooked. We will also have the privilege of sharing the Good News of Jesus with those God places in our path. This trip is close to my heart, and I am excited to serve and bring hope to those in need.





Would you consider partnering with me, both prayerfully and financially, to enable me to go and share Christ’s love with those in need? The funds raised will cover visas, airfare, accommodations, vaccines, food and supplies for the ministries we’ll be assisting/supporting. Would you be willing to invest in this kingdom work so I can be a part of the vital outreach to children and adults in Uganda? Every dollar makes a difference, and together we can bring hope and encouragement to those who need it most.





If you are able to assist financially, your contribution is greatly appreciated. Any amount you can give will help me step out in faith and serve others. Thank you for your prayers and support as I embark on this journey. I am grateful for your partnership and encouragement as we make a lasting impact in Uganda.