powerful winds and heavy rain caused severe damage

My name is Karim, and I am asking for your support during one of the most difficult times of my life.

I was publicly humiliated and treated with disrespect at a swimming pool because of my sexual orientation. The experience was deeply painful and has affected my emotional well-being and sense of safety.

I believe that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are. I want to pursue legal action against those responsible so that my rights can be heard and to help prevent similar treatment of others.

Unfortunately, legal proceedings require significant financial resources, including attorney fees, court costs, and related expenses that I cannot afford on my own.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me access legal representation and move forward with my case. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal.