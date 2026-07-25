Help Me Secure Safe Housing After NYSC

Hello, my name is Hannah Tobi, and I am a recent university graduate who has completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nigeria.





I am currently facing an urgent housing crisis. The room I have been staying in expires today, and I do not have another safe place to sleep. I have been working hard to support myself by writing novels online while searching for stable employment, but my income is not yet enough to cover my immediate housing needs.





I am not asking for luxury. I am simply asking for help to secure safe accommodation and basic necessities while I continue writing, apply for jobs, and work toward becoming financially independent.





Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward accommodation and helping me get back on my feet. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.