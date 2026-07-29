Help Me Secure Safe Housing After Being Displaced

Hi, my name is Jarquez Lawrence . I am currently in urgent need of help to secure safe and stable housing.





I am part of the LGBTQ+ community, and I have faced difficult and unsafe living situations. I was previously forced out of my home due to family conflict, and I am now again in a situation where I need to leave the place I’ve been staying. The environment has become unsafe and emotionally harmful, and I need to find a new place to live as soon as possible.





I am a kind, respectful person who is simply trying to find stability and safety. I have done my best to avoid conflict and stay focused on working and improving my situation, but I am now without stable housing and need support to move forward.





I am asking for help to cover urgent costs such as a security deposit, first month’s rent, and basic moving expenses so I can secure a safe place to live.





Any support, even small donations, would mean a lot to me during this time. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also really help.





Thank you for reading and for any kindness or support.



