Help Me Secure My University Admission to China

Hello, my name is Adeyemi Juliet Opeyemi, a Nigerian student preparing to study Business Administration at a university in China under a scholarship pathway.

I have already taken the academic steps needed, but I am now facing urgent processing costs that must be paid before July 10, or I risk losing this opportunity entirely.





These costs include:

International passport processing

Medical examination

Police clearance

Academic transcript verification

Visa and travel preparations

The total amount needed is ₦2,000,000, and the passport processing is the most urgent step.

This is not tuition or luxury. These are mandatory requirements to move forward with my admission.

Due to unexpected challenges, I am unable to raise these funds on my own in time. Any support, no matter the amount, will directly help me secure my education and change my future.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign within your network or organization.

Thank you for believing in education and in my future.