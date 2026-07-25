Help Me Secure Legal Representation For My Babies

Help Me Secure Legal Representation to Protect the Best Interests of the Children who were ripped out of my care.





My name is Kyla Simpson, and I am seeking assistance with legal expenses related to an ongoing family court matter involving two young children who have been in my care since birth.





For nearly two years, I have provided the children with daily care, housing, food, medical appointments, emotional support, and a stable home environment. As the case moved forward, securing legal representation had become urgent. Having qualified counsel is critical to ensuring the children’s stability, safety, and best interests are fully represented in decisions that will shape their future.





Funds raised will help cover essential legal costs, including attorney fees, court filings, and required case-related expenses. Every contribution directly supports my ability to advocate for the children and maintain the stability they have known since birth.





This is an active court matter, so I must be respectful of the legal process and cannot discuss every detail publicly. However, I am committed to providing updates as appropriate and remaining transparent about how donations are used.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean more than words can express.





Thank you for your support, kindness, and belief in ensuring that every child has stability, love, and a voice in the process that determines their future.