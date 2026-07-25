Help Me Secure Legal Representation for My Babies

Over the past several months, my life has changed in ways I never imagined. I'm navigating a separation while doing everything I can to provide stability for my children. My focus has always been making sure they're safe, loved, and cared for.





I've spoken with an attorney and now need to retain legal representation to move forward with custody and the legal process. Unfortunately, attorney fees and court costs are more than I can afford on my own while supporting my family.





As many of you know, I'm raising four young children and balancing work, parenting, and the financial responsibilities that come with both. Every dollar donated will go directly toward attorney retainers, court filing fees, and other legal expenses related to ensuring I can properly navigate this process and advocate for my children's best interests.





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, I will be forever grateful. If you're not in a position to give, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.





With gratitude,

Ann Askew



