Help Me Secure Housing Before I Become Homeless.

I'm facing homelessness and need help securing housing. I have 90 days to move out of my mother's house, but the money I've saved isn't enough. Landlords require first month's rent, last month's rent, and a deposit upfront, costs that add up fast and are beyond what I can cover right now. Without help, I'm afraid I'll end up on the streets.





I'm raising money to cover these move-in costs so I can get into a home and avoid homelessness. Your support would mean so much to me during this critical time. Thank you, and God bless.