Help Me Secure a Small Home on My Property





Hi, my name is Jessica, and I'm asking for help to take the next step toward stable housing.

I already have access to property where I can place a small shed-style home, but I don't currently have a livable home there. I've found a rent-to-own option for a shed that can be converted into a place to live. The only thing standing in my way is coming up with the deposit.

I'm not asking for a free ride. I'm willing to work and am actively looking for employment. I have experience in cleaning, bartending, customer service, and event work, and I'm committed to supporting myself. I just need a little help getting started.

The money raised will go toward:

The deposit for the rent-to-own shed/home

Delivery and setup costs (if needed)

Basic utilities and essential items to make it livable

Any donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to having a safe place to call home. If you can't donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness gives me hope for a fresh start.