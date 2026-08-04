Help Me Secure a Safe Place to Call Home

Hello, my name is Raven.

I'm reaching out because I'm working toward a fresh start and need some help bridging the gap to secure stable housing.

I was recently approved for a rental home, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity. To move in on September 1, I must pay both the required security deposit and the first month's rent upfront. Together, those costs total $4,700.

I am currently employed and working hard to improve my financial situation. In addition to my job, I'm actively pursuing every opportunity I can to earn additional income, including selling a software application I've built, offering specialized administrative support services to mental health practices, and applying for rental assistance programs. I'm currently waiting to hear back from those assistance applications.

I'm not asking for help instead of helping myself. I'm asking for help while doing everything I can to reach this goal.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward my security deposit and first month's rent so I can move into a stable home and continue building a better future.

If you're unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean just as much and could help me reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer. It truly means more than I can express.

With gratitude,

Raven